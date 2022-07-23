Obit South Carolina Petty Football

South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty (14) gets carried off the field by teammates after defeating Ohio State 31-28, on Jan. 1, 2002, in the Outback Bowl.

 Chris O’Meara/AP Photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty, who led Lou Holtz’s teams to consecutive Outback Bowl wins, has died. He was 43.

The university announced Petty’s death, on Thursday. No cause of death was given.

