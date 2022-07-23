COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty, who led Lou Holtz’s teams to consecutive Outback Bowl wins, has died. He was 43.
The university announced Petty’s death, on Thursday. No cause of death was given.
Petty was a part-time starter, in 1999, when the Gamecocks went 0-11 in Holtz’s first season. Petty took over the job full time the next season and engineered a turnaround: South Carolina went 17-7 with a pair of Outback Bowl victories over Ohio State, after the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
Petty was among the top 10 in several career categories at South Carolina, including sixth with 454 pass completions, seventh with 5,652 yards passing and ninth with 28 passing touchdowns.
