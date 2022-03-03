PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors agreed to contract with a firm to provide the engineering for a proposed water augmentation project that would treat recycled wastewater to a higher level, then inject it into the ground to be retrieved for future use.
The contract with Stantec Consulting Services is for a maximum of $3 million per year for three years, with two optional one-year renewals.
The District sent a Request for Proposals for the engineering services for the proposed Palmdale Regional Water Augmentation Program, in December. Of the three proposals received, Stantec’s was scored the highest in an evaluation by District staff, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said, at Monday’s Board of Directors meeting.
The contract for engineering services for program management will be funded through bond proceeds, General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said.
The District previously contracted with Stantec for a feasibility study of using the recycled water the District has under contract from the Los Angeles County Sanitation District 20’s wastewater reclamation plant. The study looked at the advanced treatment that would be necessary for either the proposed groundwater augmentation program or to add to surface water stores, according to the staff report.
The District is working with the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority, a joint-powers authority with the City of Palmdale, on the proposed program as a means of utilizing the recycled water.
The Authority originally planned to use the recycled water for irrigation. It already serves McAdam Park, with the treated water running through separate “purple pipes.” A plan to extend these purple pipes to other parks and potentially schools was placed on hold when costs became prohibitive.
The groundwater augmentation program was proposed as a more cost-effective way of using the recycled water, while bolstering water supplies.
“What this does is, it gives us a local water supply that we can control and it’s drought resistant. We’re always going to have that (recycled) water available,” Rogers said in a presentation to the Authority, last year.
