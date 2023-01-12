PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, extended an agreement to provide aid during emergencies to the smaller mutual water agencies in the Valley.
The District is already part of a similar agreement, approved, in August 2021, among the members of the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association, which includes the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and the Littlerock Creek Irrigation District in addition to the District.
The agreement approved this week, extends a similar cooperative agreement with the water contractors association to the smaller, mutual water agencies that dot the Valley within the Association’s service area, allowing them to request emergency aid from the larger Association members and how such aid may be reimbursed.
The agreement was sought to help provide greater water security within the Valley by creating a framework for emergency response coordination, according to the staff report.
In crafting the original agreement, “what fell off was the ability to be able to help those smaller agencies,” Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson said.
While the agreement provides a framework for providing emergency aid, no agency involved is obligated to provide aid at any time. “We all have the ability to say no and attend to our needs first,” he said. “But it does provide a framework and some understanding of how those resources will be given out and take back after an emergency.”
The agreement sets a liability insurance requirement of $1 million for the agencies involved, which allowed the mural water agencies to join, according to the staff report.
AVEK’s Board of Directors already approved the agreement, on Dec. 20, according to the staff report.
Following approval by the State Water Contractors Association, the agreement goes to the various mutual water agencies that wish to be involved for their approval, before it is in effect.
