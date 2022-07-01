PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is seeking a $5 million federal grant to enclose the Palmdale Ditch, an open trench that carries water from the Littlerock Dam reservoir to Lake Palmdale, where it is treated and eventually makes its way to customers’ taps.
Enclosing 7.5 miles of the ditch with pipeline will greatly decrease the amount of water lost during the trip, through evaporation, absorption where it is unlined and seepage through the concrete lining. This would save an estimated 1,562 acre-feet of water per year, about 28% of the flow from the Dam, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons.
Additionally, it will increase the capacity for the transfer of water between the two points.
The total project is estimated to cost $18 million, Rogers said.
The grant is available through the US Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART (Sustain and Manage America’s Resources for Tomorrow) program. This program supports water efficiency projects, according to the staff report.
The District applied for a similar, smaller grant, last year, but it did not receive the funding, Rogers said. That application, for $2 million, was to enclose only approximately two miles of the Ditch and it was one of 132 applications submitted.
While the District wasn’t awarded a grant, last year, the application did score high, in the top 45% of those received, Rogers said.
In a debrief with Bureau officials, Rogers was given some pointers for improving the District’s chances this time around.
This year, the federal government increased the amount of money available through the WaterSMART grants, Rogers said, increasing the District’s chances for an award.
