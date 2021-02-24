PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District approved an updated COVID-19 Prevention Program during a Board of Directors meeting on Monday night, to ensure the continuity of water services and protect the health and safety of District employees.
The Board unanimously voted to approve the program which has been updated with the most current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California Public Health and Los Angeles County Public Health.
It also includes new recommendations from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal OSHA) regarding workplace safety and health regulations to protect employees from the Coronavirus.
Amberrose Merino, director of PWD’s Division 1, said the proposed program was well put together.
“In the seven years that I’ve worked for labor, I have never seen something so well put together, or even have the time to write something out like this,” she said.
Human Resources Director Jennifer Emery said the prevention program now includes two new appendices, Appendix B and C.
Appendix B provides a form for workplace-specific evaluation regarding potential exposure to the virus. Unsafe or unhealthy work conditions, practices or procedures will be documented on the form.
The Department manager and the Safety and Training technician will evaluate the severity of the hazard. The manager will be responsible for correcting the hazard and the technician will follow up to review completion.
Appendix C provides an additional form for the Safety and Training technician to use while conducting inspections to identify unhealthy conditions and work practices. Inspections will also ensure the District is compliant with its own COVID-19 policies and procedures.
Employees who have a potential exposure to the virus while on the job will now be offered testing at no cost during their working hours. If the exposure occurs outside the workplace, the District will provide testing locations if needed.
Those employees who enter COVID-19 protocols must now be cleared by the Safety and Training Technician or the Human Resources director to return to work.
Employees are now permitted to not wear facial coverings as long as they are alone, but must reapply the covering if they are approached by another individual. All employees are still required to wear facial coverings in common work areas.
Masks will now be kept in stock for employees. If one needs a facial covering they are advised to contact the Safety and Training technician for a new one.
