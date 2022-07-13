PALMDALE — Water treated by the Palmdale Water District is in compliance with all water quality regulations and has only a very small amount of contaminants found, which are well below the regulatory limits.
The District’s Board of Directors certified these results by approving the District’s 2022 public health goals report, Monday, following a public hearing.
The District is required to present a public health goals report every three years. The report includes information on the levels of chemical contaminants that are found in the District’s water at levels that pose no significant risk to people drinking the water daily over the course of their lifetime, the District’s Water Quality and Regulatory Affairs Supervisor Amanda Thompson said.
These are not the regulatory maximum levels, but they do help form the scientific basis for those levels. Public health goals are also not enforceable, nor are the contaminant levels requiring any further action, according to the staff report.
The report covers only those chemicals and other contaminants that have established regulatory levels and are present in detectable levels in the drinking water.
The report approved Monday used samples collected in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the three-year period covered.
During that time, only four contaminants were found to be at levels higher than the public health goals: copper, arsenic and gross alpha and gross beta radioactivity.
All four of those contaminants found were well below the maximum allowed by state water regulations, Thompson said. They were also often found at levels below the required reporting levels.
The Board commented that it was “pretty amazing” that, out of the more than 100 substances checked for water quality, only four even reached the levels for reporting in the public health goals report.
The District’s water has been found to be in compliance for all three prior years: 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In addition to the pubic health goals, the District prepares a detailed annual Water Quality Report, also known as a Consumer Confidence Report, which shows, in detail, reportable contaminants found in the District’s water.
The recently released 2021 report showed the District to be completely in compliance with all water quality standards.
This was the result of more than 18,000 tests for 80 regulated contaminants, of which the District found nine primary contaminants, all at levels below the maximum allowed by state regulations, according to the report.
The 2021 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is available on the District’s website at www.palmdalewater.org
