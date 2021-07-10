PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District customers who still owe delinquent payments on their water bills have until Sept. 30 to pay before the District resumes shutting off service for non-payment.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and following state directives, the District suspended its practice of shutting off water service when customers’ bills go unpaid, no matter the amount owed.
The amount owed by customers has grown since the start of the statewide moratorium in April 2020 to total more than $900,000, according to a District press release.
“We understand this past year has been very difficult financially for many people,” said Board Director Don Wilson, who also serves as Chair of the PWD Finance Committee. “But it is critically important that customers pay their bills to avoid shutoffs and for the District to continue providing the high-quality water to 126,000 people.”
As of June 30, there were 1,575 single-family accounts with past due balances for more than 60 days and amounts greater than $50, for a total of $919,067 owed.
In comparison, on Feb. 29, 2020, before the COVID-19 emergency began, the District had 158 customer accounts similarly past due, for a total of $43,328, Finance Manager Michael Williams reported at the May 26, 2020, Board of Directors meeting.
The highest delinquent account is at $4,539, according to the release.
The most recent outstanding balance is nearly quadruple that of the year prior, when it stood at $218,277, with 648 accounts past due.
The District has about 27,000 account holders, according to the release.
“We highly encourage our past-due account holders to please start paying their bills,” Williams said. “Any amount that customers can make toward outstanding bills will help them.”
Customers with high account balances are encouraged to take advantage of the District’s payment plan before the Sept. 30 end of the moratorium on shutoffs.
Prior to the pandemic moratorium, water service could not be shut off until payments were at least 60 days late. Customers were mailed a reminder of late payments and, if none were made, were sent a shutoff notice with an additional seven days to make payments before water service was stopped.
On a normal week, about 150 accounts were disconnected, the release stated.
For assistance, customers may call the Customer Care Department at (661) 947-4111. The District will also be reopening its lobby for all services on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.