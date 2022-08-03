Water main lines

The Palmdale Water District awarded two contracts to an Oxnard firm to replace more than 1,100 feet of water main lines in the area of 5th Street East and Avenues Q-1 to Q-5 and Avenue Q-10 at 12th Street East. This is part of the District’s ongoing effort to replace aging water lines and reduce leaks.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors.

The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.

