PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors.
The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
The first project will replace approximately 660 linear feet of water lines east of 5th Street East on Avenues Q-1, Q-2, Q-4 and Q-5. This is an area where the District has encountered problematic leaks from the lines, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
The price for this work is $364,050, which was the lowest responsible bid and 14% lower than the next lowest bid received, he said.
The second contract is to replace 460 feet of water line on Avenue Q-10 at 12th Street East.
The District will supply the pipes for this project, which had a bid price of $137,500, according to the staff report. This bid was 9.1% lower than the next lowest bid.
The construction firm will install the pipes, along with some services, Rogers said.
This project was added after experiencing some logistics issues with the District’s facilities team that was going to replace the pipes.
“Their schedule got way busier than they thought,” he said.
The area is also one with problematic leaks, Rogers said.
The District requires that at least 60% of the project is completed by the contracted company, not sub-contractors, according to the staff report.
J. Vega Engineering will perform 100% of the project.
These projects continue the District’s efforts to replace water lines and reduce leaks, therefore saving water.
Mainline leaks have dropped from a high of 781 in 2009, to 51 last year, according to General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux’s report.
Through June of this year, mainline leaks have numbered 10.
