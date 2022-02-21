PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors gave the go-ahead to staff to develop a water education class, which customers could attend in lieu of paying fines for overuse, should mandatory water restrictions be put in place.
Suggested by Director Amberrose Merino, the class is modeled after one used successfully in Santa Cruz in 2014, which offered customers a one-time waiver of fees for overuse if they attended a course about water use and conservation.
“They actually had a really successful program,” Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said.
The drought had a significant impact on Santa Cruz, as the city has no outside source of water, and therefore significant fines were imposed for overuse, she said.
More than 700 customers took advantage of the program in the first year, Bolanos said, and the city waived more than $400,000 in fines.
“It is something that we feel would be effective if we had to move into mandatory (reductions),” she said.
The District will have to investigate the program further to determine what resources would be required to have a similar water education class, Bolanos said.
“I am so very excited about this idea,” Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez said. “I would like to see this program go forward and become a very successful educational tool to replace tickets.”
The water class could also save money for the District in the long run by saving water, Merino said.
The Board approved providing direction to the staff to develop the program and study its costs, bringing back a plan for the Board’s approval before it is implemented.
