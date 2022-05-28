PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved purchase of five tax-defaulted properties for sale by Los Angeles County, at a total cost of $274,053.
These properties were placed for sale by the county for unpaid taxes.
“These would be a good investment,” Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said, as the properties are available at a good price. They may be used for future expansion of the District’s facilities.
The purchases were approved in two parts.
The first, for two properties, were available for purchase for a total of $86,274. These properties, both vacant lots, are at 15th Street East and Avenue P-8 and near Sierra Highway and Barrel Springs Road. Together, they total 2.38 acres.
The first property, at 15th Street East, would be a good future well site, Rogers said.
The second, southeast of Lake Palmdale, is in an inundation area near the dam at the lake’s edge, he said.
The second sale, a group of three separate vacant lots, was available for purchase for a total of $187,779. Together, they total nearly 130 acres.
Two of these properties are near each other, west of the Antelope Valley Freeway at the southern boundary of the District, south of the California Aqueduct. The larger of these, at 122.35 acres, could be a future reservoir site.
The third property is also on the District’s south side, east of the Pearblossom Highway exit from the Antelope Valley Freeway.
These sites could be used to locate booster stations, Rogers said.
The purchase price of both sales includes a $2,000 fee to Los Angeles County to prepare the properties for purchase, according to the staff report. This fee is payable, in 2023.
