PALMDALE — The public is invited to provide their input on the draft version of Palmdale Water District’s updated Hazard Mitigation Plan, which outlines potential disasters that would affect the water system and provides a blueprint on how to address them.
The draft plan will be presented during a virtual public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on July 28.
Visit https://bit.ly/3fJ2IIa to register for the webinar.
“We are encouraging our community to attend this meeting and learn about what is in the plan and give their feedback,” Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said. “This is their opportunity to propose any changes. We appreciate the community’s excellent participation in the survey and hope to continue seeing their involvement in this very important topic.”
The draft plan will be available early next week on the District’s website, www.palmdalewater.org
The plan was developed using input collected through a survey in May. That survey asked participants about such issues as their level of concern regarding various hazards and their level of preparation in case of a disaster.
Additional input is requested from customers on the draft plan, and may be provided at the meeting or later.
The plan will then be finalized and presented at another public meeting on Aug. 26 for further comment.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan is required under federal law and the District is developing it under a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Ly said.
The plan must be updated every five years, and is required in order for the District to be eligible for federal and state hazard mitigation grants and disaster relief funds.
Palmdale Water District’s plan was originally adopted in 2008. This latest update would be valid until 2026.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan “is sort of like having a spare tire for your car,” Dean Gipson of consultants HDR Inc., said during a May virtual presentation on the project.
He listed 13 potential hazards that have been identified, for which the plan will include mitigation measures.
Among these are natural disasters such as earthquakes, drought, dam failure and extreme weather, as well as wildfire, debris that impedes water flows, algae blooms, waterborne disease and water contamination.
Additionally, human-caused disasters such as criminal attacks or civil unrest, cyber attacks, power failure, public health emergencies and hazardous material spills or hazardous incidents are also considered.
“We live in a time and place where wildfires, earthquakes, floods, and numerous other hazards can happen at any time. Each of us needs to be proactive and prepared. Our community must be sustainable and self-reliant,” PWD Board Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez said in regards to the May meeting.
