PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors agreed to add four new positions to the District’s employees, including three full-time and one part-time position that may expand to full time in the future.
Adding new positions to take on tasks instead of adding to existing employees’ workloads is part of the District’s strategic plan, Board President Gloria Dizmang said.
Two of the three full-time positions are a senior/associate engineer and an operations technician. Both of these employees will help in the development and eventual operation of the planned Pure Water AV project to treat water to a high level, then inject it into the aquifer to be used as potable water. The project calls for a demonstration facility to be built for both public outreach and education and regulatory requirements that will be operational in 2024.
The senior/associate engineer will assist in the coordination and project management and review and approve designs and plans, according to the staff report. Once the demonstration plant is complete, this employee will focus on the necessary documentation, optimization and regulatory approvals.
The operations technician will have an initial focus on the demonstration facility’s construction and inspection, then shift to working on its operations and maintenance once it is built, according to the staff report. This will provide the experience necessary for this technician to be certified to operate the demonstration facility.
The third full-time position approved is for a human resources and safety analyst. This employee will assist in the Human Resources Department’s risk management functions, including the implementation of the Emergency Response Plan, Hazard Mitigation Plan and other assignments.
This is the only completely new position approved; the others have existing job descriptions and salary scales.
For the human resources analyst, the salary scale is $7,530 to $9,153 monthly, placing it in the middle of comparable districts.
The Board also approved a part-time IT technician, as it looks to address the challenge of cybersecurity. The part-time position will allow this employee to learn current IT skills. Once the employee in this position picks up new skills and certifications, it may be possible to transition it to a full-time position. This will give the IT department more flexibility, Human Resources Director Angelica Barragan-Garcia said.
With the addition of these four positions, the District’s total employees come to 92.
