PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is seeking the public’s input as it considers potentially changing the boundaries for the Board of Directors divisions.
The District’s Board of Directors is drawn from the five divisions, with each director required to live within the division they represent.
Like agencies at all levels of government, the District is undergoing a redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census to ensure each director represents equal portions of the community.
Because the population did not change significantly in the past 10 years, the District may choose to use the existing map, consultant Andrew Westall of Bear Demographics and Research, said during a presentation to the Board during a Jan. 27 workshop.
As it currently stands, the difference between the largest and smallest divisions is 3.2%, well below the 10% deviation allowed by law, he said.
Based on the latest census data, the District includes 126,399 residents. This would mean each of the five divisions would have a little more than 25,000 residents, if divided equality.
However, the Board must also consider making districts contiguous, compact and maintaining communities of interest.
Westall presented a potential realigned map which provides more compact divisions for the Board to consider.
The draft map shows slight changes in the divisions from the existing map, which lowers the difference in population between the larges and smallest divisions to 1.6%, half of the difference of the current map.
Among the information the Board is seeking from the public in regard to potential changes to the divisions are what streets, boundaries or other points of interest define each community, major geographical boundaries for communities and shared interests that may define communities.
Input, including draft maps, may be submitted to the District at aly@palmdalewater.org
Information on the redistricting process, including any draft maps to be considered, is available on the District’s Web site, www.palmdalewater.org, under the “Governance” tab, or by calling 661-456-1062.
The Board will consider draft maps during a public hearing, on Feb. 14, then make its final approval, March 28.
The Board faces an April 17 deadline to approve the division map.
Any division changes will affect the 2022 election, when two of the five director positions are up for election. These are the current Division 2 seat, held by Don Wilson, and Division 5, held by Vincent Dino.
