PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is applying for a grant to support all of the District’s water use efficiency rebate programs.
The Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved the application for the WaterSMART Program grant through the US Bureau of Reclamation. The maximum that could be awarded is $100,000, which would require matching funds from the District of $125,000, Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said.
The District has received similar grant funds in the past to support its Water Wise Landscaping Conversion Program, which pays customers a rebate on their bills for changing their landscaping to accepted forms that use less water.
However, this year the District is applying for grant funding to cover its other water-saving rebate programs, Bolanos said.
These programs include rebates for installing water-saving toilets and washers and rotating water-wise sprinklers.
Rebates are also available for installing weather-based irrigation controllers, also known as smart controllers, which automatically adjust irrigation based on the weather, landscape needs and soil conditions.
All of these rebate programs, along with the Water Wise Landscaping Conversion Program, would be covered by the grant, according to the staff report.
Information on the District’s various water-efficiency rebates and the Water Wise Landscaping Conversion Program is available online at www.palmdalewater.org
