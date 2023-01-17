PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Jan. 9, unanimously approved a 7% cost-of-living increase for General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux, the same salary increase granted to employees.
The increase was part of an update to his contract and the result of a Dec. 19 performance evaluation, according to the staff report. It took effect, on Jan. 10.
His previous salary increase was in May 2002.
The annual cost-of-living increase equal to that provided to other District staff, is written into LaMoreaux’s contract, should he have a satisfactory performance review.
The contract also allows for merit-based increases, at the Board’s discretion.
The salary increase was approved as a consent item, without discussion and is the seventh amendment to LaMoreaux’s original contract which was signed, in May 2015, and updated every year, since 2017, according to the staff report.
With the 7% cost-of-living allowance, his base salary will increase to $313,283, up from the existing $292,788.
No other changes to the contract were made.
During the Jan. 9 meeting, the Board also conducted its biennial reorganization. By unanimous vote, Director Don Wilson will lead the Board for the next two years, as its president, taking over from Director Gloria Dizmang. Wilson’s term will begin at the Jan. 23 meeting.
“I am very humbled and honored that my fellow Board members elected me to this leadership role,” Wilson, a retired sales representative who represents Division 2, said in a news release announcing the reorganization. “I look forward to continuing to work cohesively for the betterment of our customers and staff.”
Director Scott Kellerman will serve as vice president, Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez as treasurer, Director Vincent Dino as secretary and Dizmang as assistant secretary.
“Before I step off as president, I would like to thank everyone for their cooperation,” Dizmang said in the news release. “It has definitely been a positive experience for me and definitely a learning experience.”
