Dennis LaMoreaux

LAMOREAUX

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Jan. 9, unanimously approved a 7% cost-of-living increase for General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux, the same salary increase granted to employees.

The increase was part of an update to his contract and the result of a Dec. 19 performance evaluation, according to the staff report. It took effect, on Jan. 10.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.