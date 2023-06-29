Gloria Dizmang

DIZMANG

PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District Director Gloria Dizmang will host a coffee event from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Starbucks, 38135 47th St. East, Unit 605-38.

Coffee with a PWD Director events give customers the opportunity to get to know their representatives in a casual environment. The first cup of coffee for attendees at the event will be free, and attendees will receive a PWD coffee mug.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.