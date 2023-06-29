PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District Director Gloria Dizmang will host a coffee event from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Starbucks, 38135 47th St. East, Unit 605-38.
Coffee with a PWD Director events give customers the opportunity to get to know their representatives in a casual environment. The first cup of coffee for attendees at the event will be free, and attendees will receive a PWD coffee mug.
“We have gone from drought to constant rain and from strict restrictions to no restrictions,” Dizmang said. “Water is a critical part of our lives, and we are here to help you sort through the puzzle. Come learn how your water district is adjusting and planning for the future of water.”
In addition to representing PWD’s Division 3, Dizmang is on the Association of California Water Agencies & Joint Powers Insurance Authority and serves as the district’s liaison with the Fin and Feather Club. She is also a member of PWD’s Outreach Committee.
During the coffee event, attendees will also learn about Dizmang’s background and interest in water.
