PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is moving ahead with a solar power project that will mean it will no longer use power produced by the windmill that stands alongside Lake Palmdale.

The new project will entail two separate projects, each on about two acres of land. One will be at the District’s offices on Avenue Q and the other at one of the District’s large water storage tanks, west of Sierra Highway, between avenues S and R-8.

