PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is moving ahead with a solar power project that will mean it will no longer use power produced by the windmill that stands alongside Lake Palmdale.
The new project will entail two separate projects, each on about two acres of land. One will be at the District’s offices on Avenue Q and the other at one of the District’s large water storage tanks, west of Sierra Highway, between avenues S and R-8.
Each site will be capable of producing between two and five megawatts.
The site at the District’s headquarters will power six wells and the District offices, while the second site will provide all of the energy costs for the Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant and boosters at the nearby tank, according the District officials.
“Our goal is to control power costs,” Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said in a news release announcing the project. “These projects will give us a rate that we can rely on for the next 25 years. We all know Edison’s rates are going to go up, so we must find ways to mitigate that.”
The bulk of the District’s energy costs are in operating more than 20 wells. PWD paid $1.68 million and $2.42 million, in 2020 and 2021, respectively, to Southern California Edison.
The contract with New York-based Distributed Solar Development (DSD) calls for paying 6.26 cents per kilowatt hour at the site on Avenue S near the treatment plant and 5.54 cents at the District office, both much less than the current Edison rates.
The solar project is projected to potentially save the District $16 million in energy costs over the next 25 years. If Southern California Edison rates go down, the savings will be less, Ly said.
The alternate source of power, outside of Southern California Edison, is also a guard against losing electrical power, affecting the area’s water supply, according to the Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration.
The Board of Directors, on Monday, approved the environmental documents for the project, as well as the Power Purchase Agreement.
In order to move forward with purchasing power from the solar projects, the District will decommission the wind turbine, which has stood for nearly 20 years, as the new power purchase contract will cancel out for the turbine.
“We have been very fortunate to have had the wind turbine provide power all these years,” General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux said in the news release. “It’s a good time to retire it because finding parts and qualified technicians for repairs have been very difficult. The turbine has definitely done its job for the District.”
The wind turbine, installed at the treatment plant on Avenue S, in 2004, saved the District 30-50% on power costs when the treatment plant was running. During some years, the 237-foot-tall turbine saved PWD up to $100,000, District officials reported.
According to Ly, there are no out-of-pocket costs for the projects. PWD will be paying only for the agreed amount per kilowatt hour. The contract with DSD also provides funding reserves to pay for various fees and possibly construction costs for the turbine removal.
(1) comment
""""If Southern California Edison rates go down"""" lol lol They will "Never" go down...they need to drug test Ly on a monthly basis, after making that statement....if rates go down... lol lol lol.... ROFLMAO
