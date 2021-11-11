PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors assigned to its Personnel Committee a planned discussion regarding awarding Directors the same stipend as employees if they do not participate in the District’s medical plan, but have other medical insurance coverage.
The item was on the Board agenda for its regular meeting, on Monday.
The District provides a $650 per month stipend for those employees who choose not to enroll in the District-provided medical insurance. To be eligible for the stipend, employees must show proof of other insurance, and they must still enroll in the District’s vision and dental plan, Human Resources Director Angelica Barragan-Garcia said.
Director Vincent Dino brought forward the discussion over whether the directors should be eligible for the stipend, as well.
Board President Gloria Dizmang is the only director not taking any medical benefits. Directors Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez has medical, dental and vision for herself and one other through the District, and Amberrose Merino has medical, dental and vision for herself and her family.
Director Don Wilson has dental and vision benefits for himself and Dino has dental and vision benefits for himself and one other.
According to the District’s 2022 budget, approved by the Board, on Monday, directors’ health benefits were budgeted at $53,000 for 2021, and are projected to amount to $41,873 by the end of the year. The 2022 budget has that expense listed at $51,250.
When the topic was brought up, following the staff report but before any Board discussion, Mac Laren-Gomez stated the matter should first be discussed by the Board’s Personnel Committee, as other similar matters have been handled previously.
“I think it’s fair we go and look at it, like we do everything else,” she said.
Once the Committee has examined the issue and made a recommendation, the full Board will then vote on the matter.
The Board unanimously agreed to send the item to the Personnel Committee.
