PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors will discuss the 2022 budget during its regular meeting, on Monday.
The District’s fiscal year begins on Jan. 1.
The proposed budget projects operating revenues of $31.7 million, an increase of nearly $2.34 million over the current year’s budget. This figure is based on projected water sales of 17,000 acre-feet of water and based on the 2019 rate study, according to the staff report.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year before recent droughts reduced usage.
Operating expenses for 2022 are projected to be $27.87 million, an increase of $1.63 million over the current year’s budget.
Personnel expenses account for $128,481 of that increase, according to the staff report. This includes a 4.6% cost of living allowance, step and merit increases to salaries and increased retirement expenses.
Some personnel costs are offset by projected lower costs for health benefits, according to the staff report.
The proposed budget also projects the District will start the year with an operating cash balance of nearly $12 million.
The Board will also consider approval of the final version of the District’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, which outlines potential disasters that would affect the water system and provides a blueprint on how to address them.
The plan was developed using input collected through a survey in May. That survey asked participants about such issues as their level of concern regarding various hazards and their level of preparation in case of a disaster.
The plan must be updated every five years, and it is required in order for the District to be eligible for federal and state hazard mitigation grants and disaster relief funds.
Palmdale Water District’s plan was originally adopted in 2008. This latest update would be valid until 2026.
A copy of the plan is available on the District’s website, www.palmdalewater.org
The Board meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be available only through teleconference for members of the public. The dial-in number is 571-748-4021, attendee PIN: 131-645-440#
Public comments may be submitted at https://www.gomeet.com/131-645-440
