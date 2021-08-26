PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District will refinance a portion of the outstanding water revenue bonds from 2013, generating $105,000 savings annually from 2022 to 2028.
The District Board of Directors unanimously approved the refinance process on Monday. The directors, seated as the Public Financing Authority, also approved the action, as it is the Authority that issued the bonds originally.
The District has $18.93 million in outstanding bonds, and decided to refinance $9.53 million of those, according to Finance Manager Michael Williams.
The outstanding bonds affected have maturity dates of 2025 through 2028. This coincides with the 2021-2030 period in which the District has the highest combined debt service payments for all of the District’s debt obligations, and therefore, relieving some of the debt from that period will have the greatest benefit for ratepayers, he said.
The annual savings to the District is in savings on the interest paid.
The refinancing amounts to a total savings of about 7.4% overall, Williams said.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the Board unanimously approved a Mutual Response Agreement with several other Antelope Valley agencies, providing a framework for aiding each other in emergencies.
The agreement does not commit the District to providing aid to the other member agencies, but set up the mechanisms to do so, Human Resources Director Jennifer Emery said.
The Mutual Response Agreement for Antelope Valley Agencies is the result of efforts started in April 2019, when the City of Lancaster approached the Palmdale Water District about partnering on emergency aid, Emery said.
The agreement includes the Palmdale Water District, Quartz Hill Water District, Rosamond Community Services District, Littlerock Creek Irrigation District, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.
Discussions are continuing to add Los Angeles County and several Antelope Valley mutual water companies to the agreement, she said.
