PALMDALE — Local water utility company’s Board of Directors elected new officers during its Board meeting on Monday.
Palmdale Water District Director Gloria Dizmang was unanimously selected as the district’s new president. She stressed to her colleagues the importance of working together as a team.
“This will be a great opportunity for me to update myself about the business and do what I can to help PWD be more effective,” she said. “My commitment to the district is stronger than it’s ever been. I’m so proud of how we have progressed, and we will continue to do even better.”
Dizmang, a retired educator, first served on the Board from 2011-2015. She was appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2019 and ran unopposed in the November election to serve another four-year term. Dizmang represents Division 3 for the District and was previously the Board’s Treasurer.
Director Vincent Dino, who was the Board president for the last three years, was elected as the new vice president. He was first elected to the Board in 2013 and is serving his second term representing Division 5 for the District.
Elected as the Board’s Treasurer was Director Don Wilson. He was nominated by Dizmang, with her saying, “I trained him,” resulting in laughter from the other directors.
Wilson represents Division 2 and is serving his first term on the Board and was the previous secretary.
Filling in Wilson’s previous post is Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez as the new secretary. The Division 4 representative is serving her third term on the Board also running unopposed in the November election.
She served as the Board’s vice president for the last two years and works in business development for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers/National Electrical Contractors Association LMCC.
The Board’s newest member, Director Amberrose Merino of Division 1, will be the assistant secretary for the District.
She replaced Robert Alvarado, who did not seek re-election, on the Board after also running unopposed in the last general election.
Officer positions for Palmdale Water District are held every two years and are voted on by the Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.