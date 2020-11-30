PALMDALE — The Board of Directors for Palmdale Water District approved a $26.24 million budget with a unanimous, 5-0 vote at its Nov. 23 meeting.
The approved budget shows expected operating expenses to increase by 6.24% from 2020’s $24.7 million budget.
The projected increase is based on the applied inflationary escalation in eight categories such as water quality, personnel costs and departmental expenses.
PWD CFO of Finance Manager Michael Williams said the District has a strong budget that will securely position them for 2021 despite financial unknowns due to the pandemic.
“This new budget gives us the ability to continue providing clean, safe water to our nearly 117,000 customers while keeping our cash reserves stable,” he said. “Staff appreciates the Board’s approval.”
Williams reported to the Board that operating revenue is projected to be around $29.41 million. A $2.11 million increase compared to 2020’s revenue total.
The projected operating revenue is based on an 8.1% rate adjustment adopted by the Board in 2019. It also figures in an estimated 16,317 acre-feet of water to be sold, which would bring in about $28.13 million in retail water. Additionally $400,000 in wholesale water and $880,258 in other operating revenue accounts for the remaining revenue total.
The District will start next year off with $12.1 million in cash reserves and estimates it will end the year with $9.99 million in reserves.
There is a projected $3.1 million difference in operating revenue over operating expenses in which the District’s staff plans to use for capital improvement projects that were delayed this year and the final payment for the Upper Amargosa Creek Recharge Project.
“My fellow Board members and I commend the staff for presenting a sound budget,” Board President Vincent Dino said. “It is a tough time for all organizations, and I believe the District has budgeted appropriately. Together with our 2020 Strategic Plan, great work on behalf of our customers will continue.”
The Board will use the two-year Strategic Plan, which was also recently approved, as a guide for the directors and staff for their short- and long-term goals to ensure that water supply and reliability are secure for existing and future customers.
The plan highlights six categories such as water resource reliability, organizational excellence, systems efficiency, financial health and stability, regional leadership and lastly customer care, advocacy and outreach.
The complete 2021 budget will be available to the public in January on the PWD website, www.palmdalewater.org
