PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District’s lobby will reopen to the public and offer all services starting July 12.
The lobby at the District’s office at 2029 East Ave. Q has been closed for the past 15 months due to health and safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appointments were available during that time for customers who required in-person visits for issues that were difficult to address online or by phone.
“Our customers have been extremely understanding and patient, and we thank them for that,” General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said. “We are pleased to be able to completely open and offer all of our services in person. I am personally excited to see our customers back in our lobby.”
The lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
To continue keeping everyone safe, customers who are not vaccinated are asked to put on a mask before entering PWD’s lobby. During the closure, adjustments were made to the lobby to meet safety measures. Chairs are gone, plexiglass barriers divide counter windows, and floor graphics make for easy social distancing. The front doors are now one way in and one way out.
Although payments can once again be made in the lobby, customers are urged to continue paying their bills the same way they have during the pandemic closure. Bills can be paid by phone, online, mail, drop-box, and at 7-Eleven and Family Dollar stores, which takes cash.
Customers needing assistance can call the Customer Care Department at 661-947-4111.
