PALMDALE — A local water utility company is offering a new service to customers to attain sizable quantities of non-drinking quality water without the need for an application or deposit.
Palmdale Water District has recently installed a new self-service fill station for non-potable water as a more convenient way for contractors and others in need of bulk water.
Engineering/Grant Manager Scott Rogers said the District is pleased to offer the community an easy alternative to retrieve non-potable water.
“It provides convenient access and time savings to those needing bulk water quickly,” he said.
Customers will be able to drive their vehicle up to the station pay for and fill their tanks or water trucks much like someone would fill up at a gas station.
The station contains a kiosk where residents can pay with a credit card and select from eight different volume types ranging from 50 to 4,000 gallons at a cost of 10 cents per gallon.
Currently, there is no limit as to how much water someone can get, but there is a minimum of 50 gallons in order to use the station.
It has two threaded output connection sizes of three-quater-inch, which is the standard size for a garden hose, and two-and-a-half-inch.
Engineering Technician Daniel Maldonado said the station is beneficial not only for the customers but also for the District.
Previously, customers who needed bulk water had to apply and make a minimum deposit of $1,750 with the District to access water from a fire hydrant.
“We have contractors who don’t want to sign up because of the deposit,” Maldonado said. “We have those who sign up but their usage doesn’t cover the cost of staff time. In both scenarios, the District loses money. Also, we hope the fill station will reduce water theft by providing an alternate water supply.”
The Engineering Department receives 10 to 20 requests for bulk water purchases each year. For the District, the station will save many hours of staff time spent on paperwork and installing or removing meters at hydrants.
The newly installed station is along the fence just east of PWD’s main office at 2029 East Ave. Q and can be accessed anytime during the day.
The District recommends anyone using the station to go from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in case someone were to need assistance from a PWD employee.
Bulk water is often used for water truck services, filling pools, stand-by fire protection, concrete cleaning, dust control and watering large landscapes.
For details, call the PWD Engineering Department at 661-947-4111, Ext. 5099.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.