PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District has moved the date, to March 14, for the final public hearing in the process of redrawing the boundaries of its five divisions, from which the Board of Directors are elected.
The change, which moves the hearing two weeks earlier than originally scheduled, is to allow the District to have finalized boundaries when it advertises to appoint a director to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Division 1 Director Amberrose Merino.
Merino’s resignation is effective March 1. The Board decided, on Feb. 14, to appoint someone to fill the seat until December 2024, the remainder of her term.
In order to meet the timelines that dictate the appointment process, the District needs to have the division boundaries finalized, as anyone applying for the position must live within District 1.
By law, the appointment must be made by April 30, and the notice for applications must be made public for at least 15 days before that.
“We’ve had a public workshop and a public hearing on redistricting and have yet to receive any comments,” General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux said in a release announcing the hearing change. “It is important that we have the new map set so that potential applicants will know if they live within the Division 1 boundaries.”
Details on how to apply for the position will be available on March 15, according to District officials.
Division 1 roughly borders Rancho Vista Boulevard/Avenue P to the north, Avenue R to the south, 35th Street to the east and Highway 14 to the west, and between 10th and 20th streets west from R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) on the north to Avenue O-12 on the south. The final boundaries will be available after March 14.
Details of the proposed map under consideration, and the redistricting process itself, are available online at www.palmdalewater.org, under the “Governance” tab, or by calling 661-456-1062.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.