PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District has entered into an agreement with a Ventura County water agency to share resources and work on mutually beneficial projects.
The District Board of Directors, on Jan. 10, unanimously approved the Memorandum of Understanding with United Water Conservation District.
The agreement took almost a year to develop, General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said, and will allow the two agencies to work together where they can help each other for projects “that will really help our communities.”
“All in all, this looks like a very exciting path that we’re on,” he said.
Examples of what the agreement may facilitate include internship and apprenticeship programs in the Ventura County and Antelope Valley areas, engage in transfers or exchanges of available State Water Project water and coordinate on advanced water treatment projects.
The agencies will also coordinate reservoir-related recreational areas for funding and management, such as the Palmdale Water District’s Littlerock Dam Recreation Area.
“That’s a big need for Littlerock, to help, at some point, to get that back up and running and open to the public,” LaMoreaux said.
UWCD operates a reservoir recreation area at Lake Piru, which offers overnight camping, fishing, watersports, picnicking and other outdoor activities.
Both districts are investigating major advanced water treatment projects. Palmdale is working on the Palmdale Regional Water Augmentation Project, which would treat recycled water to a higher level and inject it into the groundwater basin for use.
UWCD has proposed a coastal brackish groundwater treatment plant on US Navy Base Point Mugu to provide a sustainable solution to combat seawater intrusion and treat aquifer salinity contamination. The proposal is for the plant to use extracted brackish groundwater for treatment.
“I am extremely pleased that our boards have agreed to formally enter into a partnership,” PWD Board President Gloria Dizmang said in a statement announcing the agreement. “UWCD is a highly regarded agency with an exceptionally talented and educated staff. I am confident that both districts will benefit tremendously from each other.”
“The more we stand together, the stronger we’ll be,” she said, prior to approving the agreement. “I really have great hope for success.”
“This is something that more agencies need to do,” PWD Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez said prior to voting.
“Thanks to the foresight of both agencies’ general managers, our respective Boards and management teams were able to identify solutions and opportunities for mutually resolving many of the challenges our agencies now deal with,” UWCD Board President Michael Mobley said in the statement. “There are many advantages to United Water District and Palmdale Water District sharing specific expertise, knowledge and experiences, and this Memorandum of Understanding simply acknowledges the potential benefits.”
“When (PWD General Manager) Dennis LaMoreaux and his management staff first visited our District, it was immediately apparent that each team excelled in specific areas of water management that could be of benefit to the other. Engaging our respective Boards in these discussions helped to expand the identification of numerous shared opportunities, including a collaborative regional water-related internship and apprenticeship program that will be instrumental in developing the next generation of best-in-class water professionals. This is an expansive collaboration in the truest sense of the word,” United Water District General Manager Mauricio E. Guardado, Jr. said.
Approving the agreement has no financial impact on the District.
