PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is investigating additional renewable energy source options, contracting with a firm for a feasibility study for installing solar power.
The Board of Directors, on Monday, approved a contract with TerraVerde Energy for a feasibility study and project development regarding a solar plant.
This phase of the project is at no cost to the District; costs will be incurred if and when the project is actually developed, Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said.
At that time, the feasibility study and project development fees would amount to 8% of the total project cost, and be rolled into a power purchase agreement.
The District has invested in alternative energy projects for two decades, including a wind turbine, solar power and hydroelectric at Lake Palmdale. Some of these are at the end of their life cycle and maintenance costs and the difficulty to get parts have increased, according to the staff report.
One possible site for solar is adjacent Lake Palmdale, where it could provide power to a booster pumping station and the Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant, Ly said.
The second site under consideration is on land north of the District offices on Avenue Q. This one could provide energy to the District’s ground water wells.
The benefit of this type of agreement is that the District has the ability to pull out without any costs during the feasibility study and project development phase, Ly said.
“It’s only we move into requesting a proposal and develop technical specifications that there’s a cost,” he said.
It also means the District can back out if net metering changes are implemented that would impact the energy cost savings of the solar power, he said.
