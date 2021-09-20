PALMDALE — Work may soon begin on a long-planned Water Conservation and Education Garden at the Palmdale Water District’s headquarters at Avenue Q and 20th Street East.
“I am happy to announce we have gained some ground,” Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said.
The District’s Board of Directors, on Sept. 13, approved a nearly $228,000 contract with Golden Sun Enterprise for the first phase of construction for the garden.
Golden Sun Enterprise was the lowest of the three bids received, according to the staff report.
The contract includes demolition of the area to the west of the main building, where the garden will be located, and construction of planters, walkways and a wheelchair-accessible amphitheater with a stage and sunshade.
This arena will be used for educational events and workshops for schools and the public.
The project will entail removing an area of grass and replacing it with drought-tolerant landscaping and permeable hardscape, demonstrating practices the District encourages in its customers.
“It will also demonstrate that we are practicing what we preach,” Bolanos said.
Bolanos spearheaded the garden effort as a means to better provide water awareness education, rather than going into schools for programs, and to show residents what they can do through landscape workshops.
It is more effective to show customers what a water-wise landscape looks like, rather than just showing photographs in a book, she said when presenting the garden plan to the Board last year.
Among the features will be permeable surfaces for the hardscaping to allow water to percolate into the ground and living walls covered with drought-tolerant plants.
