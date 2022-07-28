PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District signaled their interest in joining the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency in the expansion of AVEK’s High Desert Water Bank.

The District’s Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved a non-binding Expression of Interest in participating in Phase Two of the water bank.

