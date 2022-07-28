PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District signaled their interest in joining the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency in the expansion of AVEK’s High Desert Water Bank.
The District’s Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved a non-binding Expression of Interest in participating in Phase Two of the water bank.
AVEK is considering expanding the water bank, in which surplus water from the State Water Project is stored underground during wet years, and may be retrieved when needed during dry periods.
“It would be really awesome if we had that resource available to us, today,” Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson said. “In looking forward to future wet years and future dry years, this is the type of project that works well with our portfolio.”
The High Desert Water Bank is under development with the Metropolitan Water District, and is adjacent the California Aqueduct on the far west side of the Antelope Valley. The State Water Project water to be banked will be taken from the aqueduct to the recharge area, and will be pumped back to the aqueduct when retrieved.
AVEK is seeking agencies that may be interested in partnering in the proposed expansion, and the agency sent a letter asking if Palmdale Water District wanted to be included, according to the staff report.
Once it has an understanding of what other agencies are interested in participating, AVEK can size the project appropriately and will prepare a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize the partnership with those which wish to join.
This MOU would include such items as capacity access rights, share of development costs, development timeline and ability to opt-in or opt-out of the project, according to the letter sent by AVEK.
“I love the idea that we could be a part of it,” Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez said.
Board President Gloria Dizmang supported the project, stating that any possibility for storing water is a benefit.
