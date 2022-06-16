PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is re-establishing an internship program that was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time revamping it as a paid opportunity for college students.
“We’re trying to get this up and running once more,” Human Resources Director Angelica Barragan-Garcia said.
The District’s Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously agreed to the program, which will pay between $16 and $18 per hour.
Staff arrived at that rate by looking at other, similar water districts that host paid internships. This rate would place the District’s program in line with these other districts, according to the staff report.
Of the five districts studied, four offered paid internship programs. Yorba Linda Water District offered the same $16 to $18 pay scale; the three others ranged from $16 at Desert Water Agency in Palm Springs to $18.88 at Mesa Consolidated Water District in Costa Mesa.
The District had at one time hosted paid interns, but the most recent incarnation of its internship program was unpaid and for high school students.
In re-establishing the new program, District staff met with officials at Antelope Valley College and College of the Canyons, and sought feedback from other agencies, according to the staff report.
Having obtained approval from the Board, the program is still being established and details finalized.
The District expects to launch the new program in the early fall.
Among the details to be finalized are which areas of the District will host the interns. As envisioned, it will be open to any department and any manager that choses to host the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.