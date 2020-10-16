PALMDALE — Can you imagine what it would be like to be stranded in the high desert without water?
The thought of not having access to a convenience store to buy a bottle of water, or finding a public water fountain to stave off dehydration could be a nightmare to anyone who is not prepared.
The Palmdale Water District is working in recognition of a national campaign to raise awareness and educate communities about the value of water at its “Imagine a Day Without Water” drive-thru event Thursday. “It is important that we assist our community with ways to save water, especially right now,” General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux said. “With more people working from home and washing hands more frequently, there is more water being used.”
The District is set to give away water-saving tools at PWD’s main office, 2029 East Ave. Q, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until supplies last.
“To bring attention to the importance of ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ and to continue helping our customers use water wisely, we are giving away various devices that will help people save water at home,” LaMoreaux said.
Each vehicle will receive one bag with a nozzle, an aerator, a dye tablet, a showerhead, educational material and a refillable water bottle.
The free giveaway bags will be placed in the vehicle’s trunk by staff as the drive-thru event will be contactless to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.
In addition to the event, PWD is collaborating on an “Imagine a Day Without Water” video about the importance of water for the City of Palmdale and its staff. The video is scheduled to be released Thursday, the same day as the drive-thru event, via social media.
“Imagine a Day Without Water” is a national education campaign designed to bring together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment. Events, resolutions, student contests, social media engagement, and more will take place Thursday across the country.
Go to www.imagineadaywithoutwater.org for details about “Imagine a Day Without Water.”
