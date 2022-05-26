PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District, on Monday, accepted a $256,250 grant that will cover the costs of hauling water to a mobile home park through next year.
This interim measure is intended as stopgap while working to connect the Alpine Springs Mobile Home Park to the District for water service.
The mobile home park is on Sierra Highway, south of Barrel Springs Road, and has 52 homes. The park has a well that went down, and it requires outside water.
The state is seeking to connect the park with Palmdale Water District as part of a larger effort toward consolidating small water systems into larger ones, Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said.
However, the park needs water until the necessary infrastructure can be installed, for which the District is also seeking state grant funds.
“Tonight is really the first step of it,” he said.
The grant, from the State Water Resources Control Board, will be used to help bring in water to serve its residents, until December 2023, Ly said.
“Hopefully by that time we will have a grant to actually consolidate and build the public system that will hook them up,” he said.
The process of seeking and obtaining grants for this consolidation is being led by Maria Kennedy of Kennedy Communications, who specializes in these types of projects.
“When I was given this opportunity, I was really excited,” she said, noting this is the type of consolidation project the state Board has prioritized. “I know the state Board is very grateful to you for taking on this project.”
The water hauling grant “is very important for this mobile home park so they don’t run out of water,” Kennedy said.
The next step in the process is securing the grant funds to install the pipeline and other infrastructure necessary to connect Alpine Springs Mobile Home Park to the District’s water distribution system. A master meter will be installed for the entire park. It is hoped the District can connect directly to the Park’s own internal distribution system.
As an incentive for absorbing the mobile home park, the project is expected to include a new storage tank in that area, Kennedy said.
“You have to get something for your efforts,” she said.
“All of you working together, I think, is wonderful,” PWD Board President Gloria Dizmang said. “It makes me very happy to see this completed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.