PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors will consider, at its meeting, on Monday, a 7% cost-of-living increase for General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux.
The increase is part of an update to his contract and the result of a Dec. 19 performance evaluation, according to the staff report.
The increase is the same that is given to the District staff.
If approved as a consent item, on Monday, this will be the seventh amendment to LaMoreaux’s original contract, signed, in May 2015, and updated every year, since 2017, according to the staff report.
With the 7% cost of living allowance, his base salary will increase to $313,283, up from the existing $292,788.
No other changes to the contract are proposed.
During the Monday meeting, the Board will also consider a contract with AECOM to develop a work plan for addressing issues found in the Littlerock Dam during an annual inspection by the state Division of Safety of Dams.
Repairs are needed to address leakage at the spillway due to lack of water stops, leakage into the dam bays and clogged weep holes in the dam, according to the staff report.
The contract has a maximum amount of $140,468 and is budgeted.
AECOM’s proposal to create a work plan to submit to the Division was selected during a competitive bid process with three proposals submitted.
In addition to the work plan, AECOM will also provide engineering plans, specifications, bidding assistance and on-site inspection during construction, according to the staff report.
The Board meeting begins at 6 p.m., and is available for attendance by phone only for members of the public. The meeting may be accessed by dialing 571-748-4021, PIN 305-627-579#.
