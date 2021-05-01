PALMDALE — From a field of more than 120 entries, five creative artists from Palmdale School District are the winners of the Earth Day Water Superheroes Poster Contest sponsored by Palmdale Water District.
In celebration of Earth Day, students in grades two to eight submitted posters showing how they are heroes by conserving water for the future. Entries included sketches of various superheroes like Aqua-man and Superman saving the world’s water. Others used their posters to encourage water conservation with drawings of the Earth, running tap water and flowing streams through mountains.
“It is so gratifying to see how so many students participated in the contest and expressed their interest and knowledge of water,” Board President Gloria Dizmang said. “As a retired teacher, I know the importance of engaging our students and having them express their ideas through creative art.”
The winners are sixth-grader Paul Turner, seventh-grader Simone Young, eighth-graders Angeles Reyes and Isabelle Sanchez from SAGE Magnet Academy, and eighth-grader Ethin Garcia from Desert Willow Middle School. Each student will receive a $50 Target gift card. Twenty-three second-graders from Golden Poppy Elementary School will each be awarded a $10 Target gift card and a participation certificate.
Water-Use Efficiency Specialist Maria G. Avelar said this year was the most participation the District ever had.
“The creativity was out of this world,” she said. “We are grateful to the teachers and students who took part in our contest.”
To celebrate Earth Day each year, PWD has offered water-related educational activities, including globe-making contests, poster contests and hands-on bird-feeder crafts. With this year’s dry winter and the need for efficient water use, the poster contest was geared toward challenging students to share their water conservation messages.
