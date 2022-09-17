PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District is taking steps toward a system in which customers’ water meters may be read remotely, without sending readers into the field.
This system will also allow customers to log in and check meter readings themselves.
On Monday, the Board of Directors approved a contract with Riverside-based Aqua-Metric Sales Company for $335,500 for software and hardware for meter reading that will help start the shift to this system.
Moving to this new system will address two issues facing the water company, Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer said.
The first is that many of the current meters, which are read by technicians in the field who can drive by to collect the data, are nearing the end of their useful lifetimes. Rather than replace these meters with the same type, the District is moving toward ones that are read online in near real-time, he said.
The District sought bids for the new system, in 2020, but it couldn’t be implemented with the existing meters.
“We’re at an impasse with that system,” Hoffmeyer said.
The new equipment will instead allow the District to just change the endpoint of the meters — the part that sends a radio signal with the data.
Meters that are no longer working properly will be replaced, he said, gradually increasing the number of meters on the new system.
Existing meters that are five years old or less can receive the new endpoint, which will create a significant increase in the number of meters that may be read remotely.
Contracts for additional equipment will be presented for Board approval in the coming months under the planned implementation, Hoffmeyer said.
