PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District has begun again to shut off water to those customers with seriously delinquent accounts, as of Tuesday.
The practice was suspended early in the COVID-19 pandemic, under a statewide moratorium. Following the state directives, the District suspended its practice, in April 2020, of shutting off water service when customers’ bills go unpaid, no matter the amount owed.
With the expiration of the moratorium, the District is now starting to resume the practice in phases, beginning with those accounts with the longest-duration failure to pay and the highest totals owed. These are accounts that were already delinquent prior to the pandemic and the moratorium and those owing amounts of $1,000 or more, General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said.
As of Dec. 31, the District has 2,172 accounts with more than $50 past due for more than 60 days, totaling $871,000 in outstanding balances, Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer said, during Monday’s Board of Directors meeting.
This is something of an improvement over the prior month, when there were 2,047 delinquent accounts, which totaled $1.33 million, he said.
The District applied to a state program for help in paying off those accounts in arrears. However, there were limitations to what the program would cover, and only $361,000 was applied to the delinquent accounts, Hoffmeyer said.
“The state arrears program ended up being pretty disappointing,” LaMoreaux said.
There are 845 accounts that fall into the category of those that could face shut off in the initial phase. Of those, 65 have contacted the District to make payment arrangements, he said.
“That’s one of those items that’s unfortunate,” he said.
The District provides notices to encourage those with delinquent accounts to make arrangements for payment and therefore avoid the potential loss of water service.
