PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors will consider public input on a draft map for its five divisions for Board representation during a public hearing, at 6 p.m., Monday.
The District’s Board of Directors is drawn from the five divisions, with each director required to live within the division they represent.
Like agencies at all levels of government, the District is undergoing a redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census to ensure each director represents equal portions of the community.
Based on the latest census data, the District includes 126,399 residents. This would mean each of the five divisions would have a little more than 25,000 residents, if divided equally.
Because the District population did not change significantly over the past 10 years, the current map still meets the population distribution requirements, consultant Andrew Westall of Bear Demographics and Research, said during a presentation to the Board during a Jan. 27 workshop.
However, the Board must also consider making districts contiguous and compact, and maintaining communities of interest.
Bear Demographics created a potential realigned map for the Board’s consideration that provides more compact divisions.
The draft map shows slight changes in the divisions from the existing map, which lowers the difference in population between the largest and smallest divisions to 1.6%, half of the difference of the current map.
Information on the redistricting process, including any draft maps to be considered, is available on the District’s Web site, www.palmdalewater.org, under the “Governance” tab, or by calling 661-456-1062.
Input, including draft maps, may be submitted to the District at aly@palmdalewater.org
The meeting is open to the public through teleconference only. The dial-in number is 571-748-4021, with the attendee PIN 433-288-765#.
Comments may be submitted at https://www.gomeet.com/433-288-765
