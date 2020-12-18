PALMDALE — Three recently elected Board Directors took their oath of office Monday via teleconference to a local water utility company.
Unable to hold in-person meetings dues to the pandemic, incumbent Directors Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez and Gloria Dizmang along with new Director Amberrose Merino, were sworn into office during Palmdale Water District’s Board Meeting on Monday from their respective homes.
“I look forward to helping move our District ahead,” Mac Laren-Gomez said. “As long as we work together as a team like we have been doing, we will accomplish a lot.”
Mac Laren-Gomez was elected to the Board in 2011 to represent Division 4. She is serving her third term for the District. The director also works in business development for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers/National Electrical Contractors Association LMCC.
Dizmang was appointed to the Board in 2019 to fill the vacated seat representing Division 3. She previously served one-term for the District from 2011-2015. The retired educator taught for the Antelope Valley Union High School District and at Antelope Valley College.
Mac Laren-Gomez and Dizmang, joined by Board President Vincent Dino and Director Don Wilson, congratulated and welcomed their newest colleague, Merino.
“We have a great team and a staff that is creative, inventive and dedicated,” Dizmang said. “You’ll fit right in.”
Merino replaces former director Robert Alvarado, who did not seek re-election, to represent District 1.
She said her interest in pursuing a role on the district Board comes from wanting a better future for her infant daughter and her desire to encourage young people to get involved in politics.
“I am really thankful to have this opportunity and very excited to join the team,” Merino said. “I want to contribute what I can to make sure our community is getting the safe, high-quality water it deserves. I really hope to reach out to the working class and the younger people. The only way to change what is happening in the world is to become involved.”
Merino grew up in the Antelope Valley and made her mark in the local welding community. After graduating from Rosamond High School, she advanced from being the first female painter to becoming the second female welder at Kinkisharyo Train Factory.
While at Kinkisharyo, Merino traveled to Washington to speak at a conference about working in a male-dominant field and how she went from being a waitress to a welder. She was later hired by Lancaster-based McWhirten Steel, where she was its first female welder.
The three Directors did not face challengers in the November election. Their terms are set to expire in 2024.
