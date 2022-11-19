PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved, on Monday, a $29.8 million budget for 2023, which is calculated on less revenue from reduced water sales, thanks to mandatory water use restrictions.
Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer said “(20)23 is significantly less on water sales.”
The budget, effective Jan. 1, projects $32.6 million in operating revenue, based on selling 14,500 acre-feet of water in the coming year, he said. Last year’s budget was based on selling 17,000 acre-feet of water.
An acre-foot is equal to 326,000 gallons; a family of four uses an average of 190,000 gallons of water, each year.
This projected water sales represents the 20% mandated reduction over 2020 water use and is lower than the amount expected in the 2019 fee study. However, it represents an increase of 2.68%, or $851,000 in revenue, over the current year.
“The 2019 rate study did not forecast we’d have an extreme drought,” Hoffmeyer said.
An additional $550,000 of the projected revenue is from expected Capital Improvement fees.
Operating expenses are also 8.47% higher, by $2.3 million, for 2023, for a projected $29.8 million. The increase in expenses can be largely attributed to higher personnel costs, which are projected to increase by $1.75 million, due to a 7% cost of living increase and increases in healthcare and retirement benefits, as well as additional staff recently approved by the Board, Hoffmeyer said.
The remaining increase in expenses is attributed to increased costs related to water production, such as the prices of chemicals and utilities.
Due to the drought, the District will have to operate more wells to pump groundwater, as less will be available through the State Water Project. Treating this water, carried through the California Aqueduct to Lake Palmdale, uses less energy than operating pumps at the District’s wells.
Budget figures show that the District will end this year with about $12.8 million in cash reserves and with an identical reserve amount planned for the end of 2023.
A complete 2023 budget package will be available, in January, on the District’s website, www.palmdalewater.org
