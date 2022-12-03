PALMDALE — As plans progress for the demonstration facility for Pure Water Antelope Valley, an advanced water treatment plant that would turn recycled water into groundwater, Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, approved a $264,000 contract for part of the equipment that will be used to treat the recycled water.
The contract is with Canadian firm Trojan Technologies for the ultraviolet light and advanced oxidation process system. The contract includes the cost of design and the equipment, which will be given to the contractor who secures the bid for building the demonstration facility.
The final amount may change somewhat based on a construction cost index, once the final contractor is selected, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
District staff chose Trojan Technologies over the second proposal submitted from Xylem Wedeco.
In order to approve the purchase, the Board first agreed to waive the District’s procurement and purchasing policy. This waiver allowed them to choose a vendor without soliciting bids, as the specialized equipment required evaluating the two manufacturers’ proposals on criteria beyond cost, to choose the one that offers the best value for the money, according to the waiver resolution.
Pure Water Antelope Valley is under the auspices of the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority, a joint powers authority of the District and the City of Palmdale.
The project will treat recycled water provided by the Authority to a very high level, then inject it into the underground aquifer to bolster local water supplies.
When fully operational, this system can process 5,325 acre-feet of recycled water per year, at a cost of $1,710 per acre-foot, per year.
An acre-foot is 326,000 gallons.
Before a full treatment plant is built, the demonstration and educational facility will be built just east of the District’s offices on Avenue Q.
This small-scale plant will use the same treatment methods and equipment to provide to regulators, the necessary information to permit the larger operation.
It will also serve as a means of educating the public about the project. This facility will walk people through the entire advanced water treatment process, culminating in a tasting area where they will sample the end product — water that’s safe and suitable for drinking.
According to the project timeline, construction on the demonstration facility is expected to begin, next year, and will be in operation, at the end of 2024.
With data from the demonstration facility, the full-scale plant could begin construction, in 2025, becoming operational, in late 2027.
