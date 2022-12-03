PALMDALE — As plans progress for the demonstration facility for Pure Water Antelope Valley, an advanced water treatment plant that would turn recycled water into groundwater, Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, approved a $264,000 contract for part of the equipment that will be used to treat the recycled water.

The contract is with Canadian firm Trojan Technologies for the ultraviolet light and advanced oxidation process system. The contract includes the cost of design and the equipment, which will be given to the contractor who secures the bid for building the demonstration facility.

