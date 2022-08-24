PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, approved a slight decrease in the annual assessment for 2022-2023.
The assessment is charged each year to property owners on the Los Angeles County tax rolls to cover the District’s portion of the fixed costs of the State Water Project, which carries water from Northern California through the California Aqueduct.
The State Water Project is a major source of water for the Palmdale Water District for supplying its customers.
The rate approved for 2022-2023 is just over 23 cents per $100 of assessed value for a property.
This is down slightly from the 26 cents per $100 assessed valuation charged, in 2021-2022.
The assessment is calculated based on cost estimates of the State Water Project provided by the California Department of Water Resources, and divided by the total value of assessed properties within the District.
This year, the assessment amount necessary to cover costs is $5.49 million, while the assessed valuation, provided by Los Angeles County, is $2.53 billion, according to the staff report.
The assessment has varied somewhat from year to year over the past 20 years, ranging from a low of 9 cents per $100 valuation, in 2003-2004, to a high of almost 38 cents per $100 valuation, in 2002-2003.
Over the past five years, the rate has been in the 20-cent range, with a high of 26 cents per $100, last year.
The assessed property values have increased each year for the past seven years, climbing from $1.7 billion, in 2016-2017, according to the staff report.
The estimated costs, however, have been up and down, during that period, from a high of $5.6 million, last year, to a low of just under $4 million, in 2020-2021, according to the staff report.
