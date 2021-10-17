PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District extended its agreement with Los Angeles County Sanitation District 20 for the purchase of recycled water for the District to use for recharge or other reclamation uses.
The contract was originally signed in October 2016, allowing the District to purchase recycled water from the Sanitation District’s treatment plant in Palmdale for “beneficial use” in projects through the District and the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority, a joint powers agency with the District and the City of Palmdale.
The agreement had certain milestones PWD was required to meet in order to maintain the allotment of recycled water, as well as minimum payments for the water.
The extension is for certain milestones in the agreement, as some of the projects to use the recycled water have been delayed.
“Basically, this pushes our goals out another two years,” Engineering/Grant Manager Scott Rogers said.
PWD’s planned use for the recycled water has changed from a recharge project to using it to augment water supplies, he said.
The Palmdale Recycled Water Authority is looking at the possibility of adding an advanced treatment step to recycled water in order to inject it underground, to be readily used as part of the potable water system.
A portion of the recycled water is used for irrigation at McAdam Park, traveling through separate “purple pipes.” The Authority had planned to extend these pipes to other parks and potentially schools, but it has been unable to fund the infrastructure necessary to do so.
Feasibility studies at the area where PWD had planned a recharge project — where water is spread and left to percolate to the aquifer below for future use — showed it would not have the recharge capability originally planned, so that project has been abandoned in favor of pursuing an augmentation project.
This project is expected to take five to 10 years to fully implement, according to the staff report.
