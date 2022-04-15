PALMDALE — In order to treat all directors equally, the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors agreed to cover the costs of healthcare insurance premiums for those directors who have coverage outside the District, instead of a flat stipend approved earlier this year.
In February, the Board approved granting the same $650 monthly stipend that full-time employees receive if they do not take part in the District’s healthcare insurance, but have outside insurance.
“There are some concerns with that,” General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said in presenting the discussion, during Monday’s meeting.
The District’s insurance carrier is required to cover all staff, but there is no such requirement for directors.
The stipend offered has no relation to any actual premium costs, according to the staff report, and therefore does not affect all directors equally.
“It really doesn’t address very well the issue of directors paying for premiums on their own,” LaMoreaux said.
The new policy, unanimously approved, will instead cover the premiums, up to a monthly maximum contributed for employees, for directors who choose not to join the District’s coverage.
Directors will be reimbursed for the cost of their premiums, with funds already budgeted for directors’ health insurance.
As of February, only two directors take full health benefits from the District’s coverage, Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez and Amberrose Merino, at $1,470 and $2,035 monthly, respectively. Merino, however, has resigned her seat, as of March 1, and her replacement was appointed, Monday.
Directors Vincent Dino and Don Wilson do not take health benefits, but take the supplemental vision and dental, at $92 and $60 monthly, respectively. Director Gloria Dizmang takes no benefits.
