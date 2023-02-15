PALMDALE — As the Palmdale Water District plans for its water supplies for the next nearly three decades, it is looking at different options for the mixture of sources, including groundwater, runoff, recycled water and water imported through the State Water Project.
The District is working on an update to the 2010 Strategic Water Resources Plan, having hired consulting firm Woodard and Curran to develop it.
The firm has already examined supply and demand for the District’s water, and estimated gaps in the supply. At this point in the study, the firm is seeking to define the criteria for evaluating various options for water supplies. That criteria will then be used to lay out alternatives and evaluate them.
The different water supply options can be grouped together into three “themes” of water supply portfolios, Brian Van Lienden of Woodard and Curran said Monday in a presentation to the PWD Board of Directors.
These themes are based on imported water, recycled water and a hybrid of the two.
“The intent of all of these is to attempt to close the water supply gap,” he said, “as well as any other water management issues.”
Under each theme are portfolio alternatives for combinations of different water sources. For example, under the imported water theme, sources include not only State Water Project water, but also water from underground water banking, transfers from other agencies, rehabilitating or replacing groundwater wells and water conservation programs.
The recycled water portfolio would have similar components, but in differing proportions, with a larger share of the supply coming from recycled water sources, Van Lienden said.
Using this format, the study will look at eight different portfolio alternatives in its technical analysis, he said.
The evaluation criteria will be used to analysis each portfolio alternative to identify the trade-offs of each combination of supplies.
As presented to the Board, eight criteria will be used to analyze the supply alternatives. These include drought reliability for single- or multi-year droughts; emergency imported water outage reliability, which will consider short-term shortages of imported water of six to 12 months; cost efficiency; water quality of surface and groundwater sources; sustainability; funding potential, or the eligibility for funding programs for a source; implementability, which includes environmental and permitting considerations; and adaptability to potential changes within PWD and outside.
Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said the evaluation will help the District to prioritize water supply projects, including consideration for cost effectiveness.
“Right now, we don’t have an answer for that ranking,” he said.
“This allows us to spend our money wisely when we do,” Board President Don Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.