The Palmdale Water District is updating its Strategic Water Resources Plan, looking at various alternatives for providing water to 2050. Among the water sources considered are imported water through the California Aqueduct and groundwater from District wells.

PALMDALE — As the Palmdale Water District plans for its water supplies for the next nearly three decades, it is looking at different options for the mixture of sources, including groundwater, runoff, recycled water and water imported through the State Water Project.

The District is working on an update to the 2010 Strategic Water Resources Plan, having hired consulting firm Woodard and Curran to develop it.

