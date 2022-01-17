PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors may choose to remain with the current division boundaries, as the District’s population has not changed much in the past 10 years.
Like agencies at all levels of government, the District is undergoing a redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census to ensure each director represents equal portions of the community.
Consultant Andrew Westall of Bear Demographics & Research presented the Board with the demographic information, on Jan. 10.
Based on the latest census data, the District includes 126,399 residents. This would mean each of the five divisions would have a little more than 25,000 residents, if divided equality.
However, the Board must also consider making districts contiguous, compact and maintaining communities of interest.
As it currently stands, the difference between the largest and smallest divisions is 3.2%, well below the 10% deviation allowed by law, Westall said.
“You are in a unique position, if you choose to adopt the same map you have today, legally you could do so,” he said.
The Board will hold a public hearing workshop to gather public input on the redistricting process at 5 p.m., on Jan. 27, at the District office, 2029 East Ave. Q.
Additional public hearings will be on Feb. 14 and March 28.
The Board faces an April 17 deadline to approve the division map.
Any division changes will affect the 2022 election, when two of the five director positions are up for election. These are the current Division 2 seat, held by Don Wilson, and Division 5, held by Vincent Dino.
Directors are required to live in the division that they represent.
