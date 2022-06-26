PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, will consider additions to the mandatory water restrictions already in effect, to prohibit watering non-functional, or decorative, turf with potable water.
The change is to the Mandatory Stage 2 of the District’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan. This stage, enacted, April 11, calls for a 20% reduction of water use, from 2020, with restrictions such as limiting landscape irrigation, to three days per week.
The proposal before the Board would bring the mandatory restrictions in line with State Water Resources Control Board regulations, approved, earlier this month, which ban irrigation of non-functional turf in commercial, industrial or institutional locations, according to the staff report.
There are exceptions to the proposed ban. These exceptions allow for watering turf for athletic fields, as well as turf used for recreation or for community purposes, according to the staff report.
According to General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux’s written staff report, District customers’ average per capita per day water use was up by 9%, from May 31, 2020, to May 31, 2022.
The mandated restrictions, along with a drought surcharge and reductions in the amount of water in the billing tiers that began, on June 1, are necessary to reduce the District’s water use by 3,000 acre-feet by the end of the calendar year, according to the staff report.
An acre-foot is nearly 326,000 gallons.
In 2021, District customers used nearly 18,000 acre-feet of water, the highest amount used, since 2014, before the 2015 to 2017 drought, according to LaMoreaux’s report.
The Board meeting begins at 6 p.m., Monday.
Members of the public may participate by teleconference only, by calling 571-748-4021, attendance PIN: 882-500-050#
Comments may be submitted at http://www.gomeet.com/882-500-050
