PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors unanimously voted to approve an amendment for a co-op agreement between the PWD, the City of Palmdale and other local water agencies.
The approved second amendment for the Upper Amargosa Creek Flood Control Recharge and Habitat Restoration Project grants the District the use of $720,579, previously budgeted, to pay for adjusted construction charges for the project, once an invoice is received from the City of Palmdale.
“What this amendment is, is just recognizing the actual construction costs versus the estimated construction costs seven years ago,” PWD General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said.
He also said that if the partners wanted to maintain their share of the recharge capacity in the project, they had to agree to pay that difference in cost.
“Construction changes during the course of building it,” LaMoreaux said.
In the original agreement, the District agreed to fund $1.25 million as part of its share of the project cost. Because of increased costs, the District’s funding commitment increased to just over $1.97 million.
The District’s first amendment came in 2018, when the co-op agreed to extend the construction period from five to 10 years, but kept all other provisions from the agreement unchanged.
“We ended up having to do the first amendment to the 2013 agreement because the project hadn’t moved forward as fast as they thought it would,” LaMoreaux said. “The original agreement had a time frame this construction had to start by, which was missed.”
He explained the original construction time frame was missed because it took longer than anticipated to go through some of the design, approvals and environmental work.
All partners from the cooperative were notified about the cost adjustments in a June 25 letter from Chuck Heffernan, director of Public Works for the City of Palmdale.
The Amargosa Creek Recharge Project held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 12, 2019.
The project is designed to pipe water from the California Aqueduct to a series of recharge ponds, where the water will be allowed to percolate through the ground into the aquifer underneath. It also furthers the preservation of the Amargosa Creek corridor and provides the community with a nature park.
