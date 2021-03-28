PALMDALE — New Palmdale Water District Board Director Amberrose Merino will hold a Facebook Live event on Monday to introduce herself to her constituents and answer questions from the public.
The virtual event will allow customers to get to know Merino, who joined the Board during the pandemic after she was elected to her first four-year term on the Board in the November General Election.
The Facebook Live event will be on the District’s Facebook page, @palmdaleh2o, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Written questions can be submitted as Facebook messages before or during the virtual event.
Merino said she is looking forward to joining everyone on Facebook Live and wants to be as transparent as possible.
“I want to get to know the PWD customers despite the pandemic that has kept us all socially distanced,” she said. “I know that transparency and accountability are critical to folks, especially since the Board meetings have been virtual all year.”
The Antelope Valley has been Merino’s home since her family moved from Loma Linda in San Bernardino County while she was in elementary school.
After graduating from Rosamond High School, she advanced from painting airplane parts to becoming the second female welder at Kinkisharyo Train Factory. She later became the first female welder at McWhirten Steel in Lancaster.
Merino represents Division 1, which roughly borders Avenue P to the north, Avenue R to the south, 35th Street to the east, and the Antelope Valley Freeway to the west.
Participants of the virtual event will receive a free PWD coffee mug that will be available for pickup at PWD’s main office, 2029 East Ave. Q, from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m on Thursday.
Visit www.palmdalewater.org for details about PWD.
