PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District’s Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of a Change Order for the Water Main Replacement Project in Avenue P and 25th Street East.
During a Board of Director’s Meeting on Sept. 14, the general manager was authorized to execute the order to the agency’s contract with Kirtley Construction for additional costs related to changes regarding the project.
The project was originally contracted to cost $278,600. Due to the changes, an additional $75,247.95 was needed bringing the new contract price to $353,847.25.
When the contractor went out and start digging and potholing, they encounter a fiber optic line in an area that is was not supposed to be in, Director Robert Alvarado said.
“We actually have utility plans showing that the fiber optic was in a different spot,” he said.
Due to the location of the fiber optic line, crews had to realign the new water main to avoid the fiber optics.
But in doing so another problem was discovered.
“We also encountered a gas line,” Alvarado said.
The agency’s staff had to re-design the alignment of the water main, which required additional fittings and moved it into the pavement.
“Overall we ended up having to move five feet or so into the street,” Alvarado said, “and also, down two additional feet to avoid both the fiber optic and the gas line.”
The Change Order includes additional costs for labor, materials and equipment necessary to accommodate the changes in the original plan.
The re-design is necessary to accommodate the separation of the new water main to the fiber optic line so it can be accessible for future improvements or repairs.
