PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District awarded two contracts for infrastructure projects, Monday, totaling more than $800,000.
The contracts were both awarded to Chino Hills-based Cedro Construction, following a competitive bid process for each project. In each case, the firm was found to have the lowest responsive bid, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
The first project is replacing 580 feet of water main line, starting at 10th Street East and Avenue P and heading east. This will include 160 feet of 12” line and 420 feet of 14” line.
The new water main will consist of cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe, which is a better quality than the existing pipes that are prone to leakage, Rogers said.
The District received three bids for this project; Cedro was found to have the lowest responsible bid of the three, at a maximum cost of $434,289.
“Everything checked out,” Rogers said.
Director Kathy Mac Laren asked if staff had done enough analysis on the bid to determine the price was reasonable, as one other bid received was almost double the cost. She was concerned Cedro underbid the project and costs would increase.
Rogers said he felt the company with the higher bid was really trying to be competitive and that second two bids were similar.
Material costs have risen significantly, some 20% to 25%, he said, which also contributes to the bids.
“I think these bids are based on fair pricing,” Rogers said.
Mac Laren said she didn’t want it coming in too low and having to pay for it later.
The second project awarded will replace an altitude valve at the District’s tank on 45th Street East with a larger one. The larger valve will allow for better flow, but also will require constructing a larger vault and realigning existing water lines.
The contract for this project to Cedro Construction is for a maximum of $368,125.
Three bids were also received for this project, from the same three firms, with Cedro having the lowest responsible bid.
